Follow-up tests show no microcystins in water for Wilsonville, Sherwood

Follow-up tests revealed no microcystins in the water supply for Wilsonville and Sherwood.

The cities had submitted water samples to a laboratory in Seattle on Friday morning after initial testing showed trace levels of microcystin, a cyanotoxin produced by blue-green algae, on Thursday afternoon.

City workers said they were awaiting the results of those tests before determining whether a public advisory was necessary.

At the time, Salem was under a tap water advisory for young children, pets, pregnant women and other vulnerable people due to cyanotoxins in the water supply. The city of Salem lifted its advisory Saturday.

Wilsonville is now sending additional samples to two laboratories to analyze seven straight days of water from June 1 to June 7, “as an additional measure to ensure the health of the water supply.”

The city of Albany also reported Monday that samples were tested from the Santiam River, Albany-Millersburg Water Treatment Plant, South Santiam River, Santiam-Albany Canal and Vine Street Water Treatment Plant and no cyanotoxins were found in the drinking water for Albany, Millersburg and the Dumbeck Lane Water District.

