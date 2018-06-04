Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office: Man on LSD thought he was in ‘Grand Theft Auto’

A man on psychedelic drugs faces 14 charges after law enforcement says he led them on a wild chase through several southern Oregon cities Saturday, later telling deputies he believed he was in a video game and that police were “trying to catch him”.

Anthony Joseph Clark, 23, was arrested at a mobile home park in the 3400 block of South Pacific Highway after leading officers from six agencies on a pursuit that started in the area Emigrant Lake.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police troopers responded to the area a bit before 8:30 p.m. after hearing multiple reports of a man exhibiting “strange behavior”.

Law enforcement was already in the area responding to drunk drivers and waiting for a tow truck when Clark hopped into one of DUII drivers’ vehicles, a tan 2003 Toyota Camry, and fled the scene toward Ashland on Highway 66.

Deputies say Clark was swerving on and off the roadway and dodging nearby law enforcement vehicles until he turned off onto Interstate 5 at exit 14.

He continued on the road for a while and eventually turned around, driving back toward exit 14 and exiting near Ashland Street. Deputies say he was headed toward Southern Oregon University and crashed through multiple industrial gates.

The pursuit was terminated as Clark drove through the downtown area. Law enforcement resumed the chase, at a distance, as Clark left Ashland city limits and continued toward Talent and then Phoenix, Oregon.

The sheriff’s office says Clark drove through two sets of spike strips on the way and popped all four of his tires before he was forced to stop.

Once stopped, Clark attempted to ram a patrol car before running from officers and trying to swipe a second vehicle at Glenwood Mobile Home Park, according to the sheriff’s office.

Later, deputies say Clark admitted to taking Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, or LSD, a drug that causes hallucinations.

He also told deputies he believed he was in the video game “Grand Theft Auto”, and that the police were “trying to catch him”.

Clark was booked into the Jackson County Jail and faces charges from three agencies: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland police and OSP.

The charges include reckless driving, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

