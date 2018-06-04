Police searching for vandal who tore up Barlow HS football field on stolen tractor

Surveillance image of Sam Barlow High School vandal suspect on stolen tractor and photo of the damage. (Photos from Gresham Police Department)

Police are searching for a vandal who tore up the football field at Sam Barlow High School with a stolen tractor.

The damage was discovered near the 50-yard line Monday morning.

Barlow’s principal Bruce Schmidt said it looks like the tractor-riding vandal broke in through a side gate. Gresham police released a surveillance image of the suspect Monday.

Investigators said the tractor was stolen from a nearby nursery and it has not yet been recovered.

Schmidt said the football field turf was installed in 2006, thanks in large part to donations from the community.

“Very disappointing. It’s the end of the year. We have an assembly out here tomorrow. Obviously this is going to be damaged for that. It kind of puts a little bit of a bad taste at the end of the year,” Schmidt said.

Police & School Officials are wanting to know who stole this tractor from a nearby farm and damaged the Sam Barlow football field.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Gresham police at 503-618-2719.

