'He was a giver': Dad remembers son killed at Oregon Culinary Institute

Brophy’s dad, Jack Brophy, says his son was the type of person who would help anyone out. (KPTV photo).

Portland Police continue their search for a killer two days after a man was found shot inside the Oregon Culinary Institute.

Police say Dan Brophy, a 63-year-old instructor at the institute, was found dead inside the building Saturday morning. The area was closed off for hours as police worked to piece together what happened.

Monday afternoon, Brophy’s dad, Jack Brophy, said his son was the kind of person who helped everyone.

“He was a giver all of his life,” Jack said. “A lot of the comments from the students that how much of a help he was to them in their schooling and even after his schooling.”

Jack says his son helped feed the homeless at the First Baptist Church downtown. His son would visit Oregon Culinary Institute to get leftover food that wasn’t going to be used and serve it during their mealtime, he says.

Jack says his son also loved biology and led classes on collecting mushrooms and how to cook them.

“He would take students on low tide, and then they’d get some clams something and make a meal out of it,” Jack said.

At a memorial that continues to grow, a small wagon sits among the flowers and balloons.

“The one thing that got to me was his wagon,” Jack said.

Tonight at 5: Hear from Jack Brophy - his son Dan was found shot inside the Oregon Culinary Institute over the weekend. Dan worked as an instructor there and Frank says he was loved by a lot of people. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/C5mh05Dmab — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 4, 2018

Jack says his son would use the wagon to carry homemade sauces, ketchup and other things he’d created. He would sometimes sell the items or give them to students.

“He would load that wagon up and take it to the school, and I thought when I saw that, 'that is Dan,'” Jack said.

Jack says OCI is working to set up a scholarship in Dan’s honor. A vigil was planned Monday night.

Portland Police ask anyone with information about the case to give them a call.

