Beavers baseball player Nick Madrigal drafted fourth by White Sox; highest picked OSU player ever

Beavers baseball player Nick Madrigal was drafted fourth overall by the Chicago White Sox in the 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Monday.

The second baseman became the highest selected player from Oregon State University in the school’s history.

Michael Conforto was previously selected 10th overall in 2014 by the New York Mets.

Madrigal is from Elk Grove, California and has played 141 career games for the Beavers, batting .370 with 38 doubles, 11 triples, 8 home runs and 101 RBI to go along with 35 stolen bases.

This season, the two-time All-American batted .406 with 7 doubles, 4 triples, 3 home runs and 32 RBI.

Madrigal was the ninth Beaver to be taken in the first round of the MLB Draft, but he would be joined by a teammate a short time later.

The Minnesota Twins selected outfielder Trevor Larnach with the 20th overall selection Monday. Larnach has played 146 career games with the Beavers and put up a .298 batting average with 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 116 RBI.

Nick Madrigal is the highest selected player from Oregon State, surpassing Michael Conforto at No. 10 in 2014. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/o0KKwRlfsh — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) June 4, 2018

Be proud #BeaverNation. Trevor Larnach is the 10th player in school history to be taken in the first round.



And sixth since 2007.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/BDZtf0Khfz — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) June 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.