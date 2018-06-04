1 person hurt in rear-end crash involving 2 semis on I-5 near Wo - KPTV - FOX 12

1 person hurt in rear-end crash involving 2 semis on I-5 near Woodburn

Posted: Updated:
Photo provided by OSP. Photo provided by OSP.
NEAR WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) -

A collision involving two semi-trucks caused long delays for drivers on Interstate 5 Monday evening.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near Woodburn at milepost 275, according to Aurora Fire District.

Oregon State Police said one person was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries after one of the trucks rear-ended the other. 

Crews were on the scene immediately after the collision to clear debris that was scattered across the road. 

Drivers in the area were advised to use caution and expect delays.

No additional details were immediately available for release. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.