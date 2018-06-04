1 person hurt in rear-end crash involving 2 semis on I-5 near Woodburn

A collision involving two semi-trucks caused long delays for drivers on Interstate 5 Monday evening.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near Woodburn at milepost 275, according to Aurora Fire District.

Oregon State Police said one person was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries after one of the trucks rear-ended the other.

Crews were on the scene immediately after the collision to clear debris that was scattered across the road.

Drivers in the area were advised to use caution and expect delays.

No additional details were immediately available for release.

