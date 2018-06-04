36th annual Rose Festival Art Show opens in SW Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

36th annual Rose Festival Art Show opens in SW Portland

KPTV photo.
One of the most anticipated releases this year was the portrait of last year's Rose Festival Queen, Michaela Cantete. (KPTV photo).
PORTLAND, OR

Festivities continue at the Portland Rose Festival this week as the annual art show kicks off in southwest Portland.

The 36th Rose Festival Art Show opened Sunday at the Oregon Society of Artists on Southwest Park Place.

The event highlights local artists and features work with a rose theme, or that depicts the annual festival theme.

One of the most anticipated releases was the portrait of last year’s Rose Festival Queen, Michaela Cantete. The artist behind the portrait says the painting was a special project for both of them.

The show runs through June 26 and is open from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m.

