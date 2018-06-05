Loved ones remember beloved Oregon Culinary Institute chef at candlelight vigil

A beloved culinary instructor was remembered Monday night at a candlelight vigil.

Fellow chefs and his family are still searching for answers after Portland Police say 63-year-old Dan Brophy was shot to death inside the Oregon Culinary Institute Saturday morning.

It was around 8:30 a.m. when culinary students were showing up for class. Police say they found him in a kitchen area of the school.

First responders tried to save him, but they couldn’t.

When investigators searched the area, they were unable to find a suspect.

“It’s really hard. All of us really cared about him,” said Tse Richmond, an instructor at OCI.

Chef Brophy was remembered by a few of his signature cooking tools at the vigil, including a blowtorch named “The Dragon.”

"I've got a surprise for you all," says the campus president, Chef Wilke.

Eric Stromquist, OCI’s co-founder, told FOX 12 he has known Dan since the early ‘80s.

“Brilliant. Very, very smart. Deeply knowledgeable about food and cooking,” he said. “I’m still having a hard time believing it happened.”

OCI staff, students, and family reflect — Dan was doing what he loved.

Students and campus president sharing "Brophy-isms" now.

“He was a giver all of his life,” said Brophy’s father, Jack Brophy. Jack was taking in the memorial at the school and pointed out the small wagon, a hallmark of the school.

Stromquist says it was a miniature farmer’s market, courtesy of Dan. He would prepare homemade sauces and herbs at home.

Yesterday and today: the memorial has grown into a massive display, including a little cart. It's what Dan would bring homemade sauces and herbs in for his students. "A little mini farmer's market courtesy of Dan Brophy," the co-founder of the school tells me.

“He’d load that wagon up and take it into the school. And I thought when I saw that, that’s Dan,” said Jack.

Dan Brophy changed lives for 12 years at OCI, and now others will carry on his legacy.

