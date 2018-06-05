Crews respond to fire at McMenamins Raleigh Hills Pub, no injuri - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to fire at McMenamins Raleigh Hills Pub, no injuries reported

Crews responded to a commercial fire in Raleigh Hills early Tuesday morning.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the fire at McMenamins Raleigh Hills Pub, located at 4495 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, around 3:25 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found flames on the exterior and smoke inside the restaurant. Crews worked to contain the single-alarm fire to the outside of the building, but it did extend to the attic space.

TVF&R said it was extinguished just after 4 a.m.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

