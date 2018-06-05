Crews respond to fire at McMenamins Raleigh Hills Pub, no injuries reported

Crews responded to a commercial fire in Raleigh Hills early Tuesday morning.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the fire at McMenamins Raleigh Hills Pub, located at 4495 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, around 3:25 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found flames on the exterior and smoke inside the restaurant. Crews worked to contain the single-alarm fire to the outside of the building, but it did extend to the attic space.

TVF&R said it was extinguished just after 4 a.m.

Firefighters tell me they believe the fire at McMenamins Raleigh Hills started outside the restaurant and then spread to the attic. The inside has bad smoke damage - @TVFR says they won’t be able to open for awhile. @CaptainNeon pic.twitter.com/m3yE3nfeYr — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) June 5, 2018

A look at the damage in the back of McMenamins in Raleigh Hills pic.twitter.com/AveyUoytzt — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) June 5, 2018

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.