Crash closes northbound lanes of Hwy 217 at SW Beaverton-Hillsdale exit

Crash closes northbound lanes of Hwy 217 at SW Beaverton-Hillsda - KPTV - FOX 12

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A single-vehicle truck crash has closed all northbound lanes of Highway 217 in Beaverton Tuesday morning.

Beaverton Police Department reported the crash around 4:30 a.m. at the Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway exit.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but heavy debris covered the highway.

Police said traffic is being diverted off the exit and onto the egress and then back onto the highway.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the highway is expected to be reopened around 7 a.m. Drivers should continue to expect significant delays.

