Hwy 217 reopens after crash near SW Beaverton-Hillsdale exit

A single-vehicle truck crash closed northbound lanes of Highway 217 in Beaverton for a few hours Tuesday morning.

Beaverton Police Department reported the crash around 4:30 a.m. at the Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway exit.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but heavy debris covered the highway.

Police said the driver took out 24 guardrail posts after taking his eyes off the road to put down a water bottle.

Crash Update: all lanes of 217 northbound are now open. So far only minor traffic delays. The driver took out 24 guardrail posts after taking his eyes off the roadway to put down his water bottle. Please drive safe and keep your eyes on the road. pic.twitter.com/Foxt0lPElP — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) June 5, 2018

Traffic was diverted off the exit and onto the egress and then back onto the highway. The highway reopened around 6:20 a.m.

Drivers should continue to expect significant delays as crews clean up debris along the shoulder.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.