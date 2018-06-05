Hwy 217 reopens after crash near SW Beaverton-Hillsdale exit - KPTV - FOX 12

Hwy 217 reopens after crash near SW Beaverton-Hillsdale exit

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A single-vehicle truck crash closed northbound lanes of Highway 217 in Beaverton for a few hours Tuesday morning.

Beaverton Police Department reported the crash around 4:30 a.m. at the Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway exit.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but heavy debris covered the highway. 

Police said the driver took out 24 guardrail posts after taking his eyes off the road to put down a water bottle.

Traffic was diverted off the exit and onto the egress and then back onto the highway. The highway reopened around 6:20 a.m.

Drivers should continue to expect significant delays as crews clean up debris along the shoulder.

