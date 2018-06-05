Police: Two men injured in SE Portland shooting

Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a shooting in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 12000 block of Southeast Ash Street at 12:11 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located one victim in a nearby apartment. Another victim was located as officers continued the investigation. The victims, both adult men, were taken to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found an apartment that was struck by gunfire, but no one inside that apartment was injured.

According to police, investigators believe the victims were on a sidewalk in the 12000 block of SE Ash St. when a suspect approached them and fired multiple rounds at them.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police said the Gang Enforcement Team is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.