On the Go with Joe for Berries, Brews and BBQ - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe for Berries, Brews and BBQ

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
ST PAUL, OR (KPTV) -

Something fruity, something hoppy and something saucy: all three are coming together for an event down at an Oregon farm this month.

For the first three weekends in June, French Prairie Gardens, located at 17673 French Prairie Road Northeast in St. Paul, is hosting an event series called Berries, Brews and BBQ.

As you can guess from the name, the family-friendly event involves strawberries, beer and ciders and barbeque food. Berries, Brews and BBQ is in its nith year. 

In addition to what you can pick, drink and eat at the farm, the event also will have live music, tractor wagon and pig barrel train rides, farm animals for petting and pictures and more farm fun.

The event is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the three Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the three Sundays.

A portion of all the proceeds from Berries, Brews and BBQ will benefit Em's Fight Foundation.

For more information, visit FPGardens.com/events/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.