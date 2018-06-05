Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - June 5

Melissa Raimondi of Raw Food Romance shares her impressive before and after photos and details the diet plan that helped her lose 70 pounds. She is now a cookbook author and has a YouTube channel and blog. For more information, you can log onto: http://www.rawfoodromance.com/

Tracy Bech of Hood River shows More the "peeLUX" device she created and describes how it makes going to the restroom while wearing Spanx or other shapewear much easier for women. For more info, log onto: https://www.peelux.com/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.