Pilot who died in Salem plane crash identified

A man died in a plane crash in Salem Monday and deputies released his identity Tuesday morning.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office identified Norman Newton, age 40 of Salem, as the pilot who crashed a plane on the 6700 block of Lardon Road Northeast.

The Kit Fox 1 plane crashed into a ravine near the Blue Skies Farm airport, according to Allen Kenitzer of the Federal Aviation Administration office of communications.

Deputies said they believe Newton was flying the plane when, for unknown reasons, he crashed and was killed instantly.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

