Sections of Springwater Corridor to close for Oaks Bottom restoration project

A section of the popular Springwater Corridor multi-use trail is set to close at the end of the month for multiple major upgrades.

According to Portland Environmental Services, a section of the corridor near the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge will be closed from July 1 to October 31.

In that area, contractors will replace an undersized culvert in an effort to bring salmon back to the refuge and restore habitat for about 175 wildlife species.

During the project, the trail will be open to the refuge, but it will be closed as a through route.

In addition, crews will also cut open a trench along the trail and railroad tracks.

On Tuesday morning, a Street Outreach Team with Portland Environmental Services setup a table along the trail to inform bicyclists about the pending changes.

A series of signs are also being posted this week to inform frequent users about alternative routes, which include the new Sellwood Bridge and the Greenway in the Southeast 19th Avenue neighborhood.

NOW: @BESPortland notifying bicyclists out this morning about the upcoming closure to the Springwater Corridor & alternate route options. Closure starts July 1. ????‍?? pic.twitter.com/cDsziia0ix — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) June 5, 2018

Officials say the Oaks Amusement Park and Oregon Yacht Club, which are both nearby the impacted part of the trail, will remain open throughout the duration of the project.

For more information, visit: www.portlandoregon.gov/bes/76508

