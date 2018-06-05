Sherwood police asking for public's help to ID vehicle theft, bu - KPTV - FOX 12

Sherwood police asking for public's help to ID vehicle theft, burglary suspect

(Image: Sherwood Police Department) (Image: Sherwood Police Department)
The Sherwood Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a stolen vehicle and burglary suspect.

Police said the suspect broke into several vehicles and homes in Sherwood in the early morning hours of June 3, and also stole a 1999 blue Chevy Silverado Z28 truck.

Credit cards stolen by the suspect were used at a Portland-area Fred Meyer and gas station the same day, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white man around 30 years old, 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with a medium build, a bald head and blue eyes. He was seen on surveillance footage driving the stolen Silverado truck with a tonneau cover and Oregon license WVS950.

Anyone with information about the suspect or stolen vehicle is asked to call the Washington County non-emergency dispatch number at 503-629-0111.

