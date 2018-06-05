Witnesses sought after motorcyclist hits pedestrian in Happy Valley

Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office are asking for anyone who might have seen a serious injury crash in Happy Valley Sunday that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the crash involved a 20-year-old motorcyclist, identified Tuesday as Joseph Castro, of Happy Valley, and an 18-year-old pedestrian, identified as Greyson Mbock.

The crash occurred on Southeast Sunnyside Road at Southeast 147th Avenue around 2 p.m.

Investigators believe Mbock was is a crosswalk when the crash occurred and was crossing legally.

Deputies say the Castro was riding eastbound when he hit Mbock, who was then rushed to a local hospital in a helicopter with life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe speed was a factor.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949, or contact deputies online and reference case #18-015912.

