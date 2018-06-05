Reader board shot at in Cowlitz County; sheriff’s office billed more than $2,200

Investigators with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help after they say someone shot up a highway reader board on Ocean Beach Highway.

Deputies say they were billed more than 2,200 dollars after the electronic sign was damaged west of Germany Creek Road.

The sheriff’s office was notified by the Washington State Department of Transportation last week that the board on State Route 4, which belongs to an equipment rental business, wasn’t functioning properly. The company billed the sheriff’s office 2,280 dollars to pay for repairs.

Investigators believe the damage was caused by a firearm on or around May 29.

Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to call Deputy Stumph with the sheriff’s office at 360-577-3092 and reference case number A18-1723.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously on smartphones by sending a text to CCSOTIP using the TIP411 app.

