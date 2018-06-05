Witnesses tell troopers young boy was hurt in Marion Co. crash

Oregon State Police are worried a child might need medical attention after a single-car crash on Highway 22 in Marion County.

The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway near milepost 11 around 12:07 p.m., troopers said.

Witnesses told OSP they saw the driver, a man, exit a red Honda Civic with what they believed to be a five-year-old boy.

They say the boy appeared to be injured and that the man, immediately after the crash, flagged down another driver and asked “to be taken to Stayton”.

Witnesses identified the driver as a woman with blonde hair and say she was driving a black Hyundai sedan.

Troopers are checking on the welfare of the child and asking anyone with additional information to give them a call at the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 503-375-3555 and reference case number 18-205352.

