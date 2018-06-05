DA: Bend strip club owner taped over video of patron throwing wallet at Stormy Daniels

The owner of a strip club on Stormy Daniels’ Oregon tour last month allowed surveillance footage of a drunk customer throwing a wallet at Daniels' face to be taped over, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.

Stars Cabaret in Bend owner Randy Kaiser previously confirmed to District Attorney John Hummel the tape existed and said he would preserve it until police retrieved it.

Instead, the district attorney’s office says, Kaiser allowed the footage to be recorded over, per the retention schedule set on the club’s surveillance system.

Hummel asked to review security footage of the May 19 incident to determine if harassment or assault charges could have been filed.

Daniels previously told police she would not press charges. After the performance in Bend, she continued her tour at venues in Salem and Tualatin.

Hummel has filed a complaint with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission to ask them to investigate the amount of alcohol that was served to the patron who threw the wallet at Daniels.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.