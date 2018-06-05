Shots fired between people in two cars shuts down roads in SE Portland

Shots fired between people in two cars shut down roads in southeast Portland on Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Southeast 55th Avenue and Belmont Street at 2:10 p.m.

As officers were on the way, additional 911 callers reported seeing people in two vehicles exchanging gunfire.

More 911 callers then reported gunfire in the area of Southeast Brooklyn Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

Officers found evidence of gunfire on Southeast 55th Avenue between Belmont Street and Taylor Street. A house was struck by shots on the 1100 block of 55th Avenue.

A home was also found to have been hit by gunfire on the 2900 block of Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Additional evidence of shots fired was found near Southeast Brooklyn Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

Further evidence was then discovered near the intersection of Southeast 55th Avenue and Stark Street.

No suspects have been found and there have been no reports of injuries or anyone arriving at area hospitals in connection with this case.

Police believe the suspect vehicles are a dark-colored sedan with four doors and a smaller SUV.

Southeast 55th Avenue was shut down between Belmont Street and Taylor Street for the investigation. Other streets may also be closed.

The Gang Enforcement Team was called out to take over the investigation.

Any witnesses or people with additional information are asked to contact the Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

