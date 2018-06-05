Drugs and abuse: Jury convicts Portland dad of murdering baby girl

A 25-year-old man was convicted on all counts Tuesday in connection to his baby daughter’s death five years ago, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Kamaya Flores was 15 months old when police said she died from a methadone overdose. Her father, Darian Lee McWoods, was caring for her when she died Dec. 17, 2013.

Evidence presented during Tuesday’s trial indicates McWoods also physically abused his daughter, the attorney’s office says.

An autopsy confirms Flores’ cause of death was methadone toxicity. A trace amount of methamphetamine was detected in her blood, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office reports.

A child abuse doctor testified during Tuesday’s trial and said he believed Flores’ injuries, which included broken ribs, petechial hemorrhages across the eyes and mouth and facial bruising, were indications of child abuse.

The jury was unanimous in their decision to convict McWoods on all charges associated with Flores’ injuries.

McWoods was arrested in December 2016 and charged with two counts of murder by abuse, three counts of manslaughter in the first degree, one count of criminally negligent homicide, one count of criminal mistreatment in the first degree and one count of tampering with a witness.

His sister and Flores’ aunt, Diamond McWoods, was also arrested that day on charges of perjury, tampering with a witness and false swearing.

On May 14, 2018, Diamond pleaded guilty and was convicted of perjury and false swearing. She was sentenced later that day.

Court documents from 2016 state Darian McWoods “previously engaged in a pattern and practice of assault and torture” of another child.

McWoods’ sentencing is scheduled for July 18, the attorney’s office says.

