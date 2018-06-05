'It sets us back': Non-profit store burglarized in SE Portland

A Portland non-profit had its front door smashed early Tuesday morning and all its cash swiped from the register.

It’s a call no business wants to get, especially one that runs on donations and helping others.

“It sets us back,” Andrew Shaw-Kitch said.

It was early Tuesday morning when Shaw-Kitch received the unfortunate message that someone smashed the glass door at Bikes for Humanity PDX. Shaw-Kitch is the program coordinator for the non-profit that helps people in need get access to fixed up bikes.

He said whoever got in, then used bike tools to break into a locked cabinet that held the keys to the cash register.

“Whether they have good instincts or know where we keep our money is kind of up in the air at this point,” he said.

Shaw-Kitch said usually only about $30 dollars is in the cash register, but on Tuesday, it had $90 dollars.

“For $90 we can set up an individual with a bicycle, a helmet, and a lock, and potentially make a big impact in their lives,” Shaw-Kitch said.

The non-profit is run mostly by volunteers. Shaw-Kitch said thankfully one of them is a contractor and plans to help fix the door. But he said it will still cost $200-$300.

If you have any information on the break-in, contact Portland police.

