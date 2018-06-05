Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week begins Wednesday, expect traffic delays

Starting on Wednesday, The Portland Rose Festival’s Fleet Week begins meaning a mix of military ships will be rolling through the Rose City.

Among the ships, there will be two from the U.S. Navy, the USS Michael Murphy and USS Scout.

Three coast guard cutters will also visit the city with 200 service members and on Saturday, a coast guard Jayhawk helicopter crew will come and do a search and rescue demonstration.

Another historic military torpedo boat will also join the lineup, but all in all, there will be nine visiting ships and will be open for tours.

Expect some significant traffic delays on Wednesday and Thursday as well as next Monday morning.

"It's good to know that when we have these bridge lifts, these will be a bit longer in duration in bridge lifts than maybe folks are used to in river traffic throughout the year. It's good to expect some delays on these bridges. You can always rely on the bridges further south, like the Hawthorne Bridge or the highway bridges, the Fremont bridge, the Arkham bridge as alternate routes,” Dylan Rivera with Portland Bureau of Transportation said.

PBOT also warned their estimates on the times of day for delays are just that, estimates, as the tides can impact ships' arrivals.

It's also worth noting the coast guard will have a security zone set up between the Steel Bridge to the Hawthorne Bridge.

They said all recreational boaters should plan to be stopped and delayed just outside those zones. Boats, and those on board, will likely face searches at the Portland waterfront.

Public tours of the ships will start on Thursday.

