City of Portland asking for public’s feedback about adding safer bikeways, crossings and bus lanes

A proposal from the City of Portland could mean great things for cyclists but might not be the greatest for drivers.

The city of Portland wants the public’s feedback when it comes to adding safer pedestrian crossings, protected bikeways, and dedicated bus lanes in the central part of the city.

A spokesperson for the Portland Bureau of Transportation says they have $30 million dollars of funding in hand to spend on projects throughout the city.

The proposal is called “Central City in Motion,” and PBOT released its second online open house for it.

Here's one example they're asking about, making fourth avenue, from old town to the Portland State University area safer for people on bikes.

The proposed plan looks at turning one current driving lane into a protected bike lane or taking away some on-street parking for it.

FOX 12 spoke with people near PSU on Tuesday and asked them what they thought about the specific proposal.

Some people said it would hurt drivers and others said it would make it easier for people commuting by bike.

"I think it would affect them and I think it would be a little more difficult for the people driving down here but overall I think it would be a great chance to add that,” someone said.

A PBOT spokesperson told us, ready or not, more people are moving to the city so in order to accommodate them, they need to make it easier for people to walk, bike, and bus.

The virtual open house is happening now.

It's there where you can check out *all the proposed projects to see what they are and where they're at.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.