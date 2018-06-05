2nd grader exiting bus runs into traffic, hit by pickup near Salem

A nine-year-old girl is expected to be okay after she was hit by a pickup near Salem Tuesday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said

The girl, a second-grader at Scott Elementary School, was hit by the white Dodge truck just south of Val Vista Avenue Northeast around 4 p.m.

Authorities said she ran into oncoming traffic after exiting a bus and running alongside the vehicle as it was driving north on Hollywood Drive Northeast.

The pickup driver, 20-year-old Lisa Dela Cruz, of Salem, stopped behind the bus while it was letting kids off and did not make any illegal driving maneuvers, the sheriff's office said. She told deputies her brakes were failing and needed to be replaced.

Immediately after the collision, the bus driver stopped and assisted deputies on scene.

Deputies issued Dela Cruz a citation for driving outside her license restrictions and for unsafe vehicle operation. The girl was transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital for further evaluation.

The sheriff’s office says the accident is a reminder for drivers to be aware of their surroundings, particularly as the school comes to an end and summer begins.

