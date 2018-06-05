Deputies: Stolen car from Portland recovered in Cornelius, three suspects arrested

A car, reported as stolen, out of Portland was found in Cornelius on Tuesday afternoon.

A deputy with the Traffic Safety Unit saw a tan Honda Accord driving west on Tualatin Valley Highway at Northwest 336th Avenue around 3:08 p.m.

Deputies from Washington County said they stopped the car at the Walmart in Cornelius.

The driver, Justin Faulkner, 38, was arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of heroin and a probation violation.

A passenger, Lance Starry, 50, was also arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, distribution of meth, and an outstanding arrest warrant and another passenger, Renee Vandolah, 41, was arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

