OSP asking for the public's help locating homicide suspect, ties to Portland area

Oregon State Police are seeking the public’s help locating a homicide suspect.

Troopers and Jefferson County deputies responded to Crooked River Ranch on the report of a homicide.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified as Gavin Smith-Brown, 29.

Officials have been unable to locate Smith-Brown and are asking for help from the public.

He has known ties to the Portland area and Las Vegas, Nevada area, according to officials.

Officials said Smith-Brown was last known to be driving a 2010 Subaru Outback with charcoal black with black toned rims.

Troopers are asking, if seen, do not attempt to contact and instead contact 911 or the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 503-375-3555.

