OSP asking for the public's help locating murder suspect who has ties to Portland area

Oregon State Police are searching for a man accused of killing his mother in Central Oregon over the weekend.

OSP Troopers and Jefferson County deputies responded to a welfare check at a home in the 16000 block of Southwest Dove Road, Crooked River Ranch, on June 3.

OSP said the homeowner, 65-year-old Gayle Smith, was found dead.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified as Gayle Smith's son, Gavin Smith-Brown, 29. OSP said Smith-Brown lived at the home with his mother.

Officials have been unable to locate Smith-Brown and are asking for help from the public. He has known ties to the Portland area and Las Vegas, Nevada area, according to officials.

Smith-Brown was last known to be driving a charcoal black 2010 Subaru Outback with Oregon license 372HFH, with black toned rims.

Anyone who sees Smith-Brown, please do not attempt to contact and instead contact 911 or the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 503-375-3555.

