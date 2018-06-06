Police: Suspect arrested after report of gunfire in Old Town

Portland police say a man has been taken into custody after a report of gunfire in Old Town Tuesday evening.

At about 9:25 p.m., officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 200 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

As officers were responding to the area, another person called 911 and reported that a suspect had fired a gun while on Northwest Everett Street between Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest 4th Avenue. The caller gave a description of the suspect and the suspect’s last known location.

Officers arrived in the area and found a man who matched the suspect’s description on Northwest Everett Street near Northwest 4th Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident. Officers found and seized a firearm that was in the man’s possession.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for a pre-existing injury. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.

Officers canvassed the area and found evidence of gunfire on Northwest Everett Street. They did not locate any victims or buildings or other property damaged by gunfire. Police said there have been no reports of injury or anyone arriving at area hospitals due to the shooting.

Northwest Everett Street will be closed between Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest 4th Avenue while police investigate.

Police said the suspect’s identity and charges will be released after he is lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

