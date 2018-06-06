On the Go with Joe at Fressen Artisan Bakery

A bakery that specializes in tasty treats and snacks from Germany has a new home in northeast Portland.More >
Something fruity, something hoppy and something saucy: all three are coming together for an event down at an Oregon farm this month.More >
Are you looking to burn calories but not a hole in your wallet? There's a workout series for you in Vancouver.More >
Cops across Oregon are getting on rooftops, but not to search for suspects – they’re helping support a special cause.More >
A beloved local chocolate shop is making its sweet return to northwest Portland more than a year and a half after its cafe was heavily damaged in an explosion.More >
A pair with two of the strongest arms in the country live in the Portland metro area, and they are ready to flex their muscles at an upcoming international competition.More >
An annual event at a beloved Portland amusement park is back Memorial Day Weekend: the Multnomah County Fair.More >
A high-flying opportunity for kids to learn what it’s like to be a pilot is happening in Vancouver this weekend.More >
Getting in shape can mean hitting the gym, but it also includes eating healthy. With that in mind, Stephanie Gonzalez took that notion and made it an easy reality in Lake Oswego.More >
Portland is known for being a city with great food, and food carts. For those looking for a fun way to explore the local food cart scene, there’s a tasty tour for that.More >
A water advisory has been issued again for vulnerable populations in the city of Salem and city of Turner.More >
A nine-year-old girl is expected to be okay after she was hit by a pickup near Salem Tuesday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.More >
Deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office say two people are dead after a crash involving a van and a car Tuesday.More >
A growing number of people are living in the streets of Clark County, and it’s no small spike: a recent report found 39 percent more people are sleeping on the streets compared to last year.More >
A chicken who may have flew its coop was found and scooped up by a police officer in southeast Portland Monday.More >
In 16 years, Social Security will have to cut benefits by 21% if lawmakers do nothing to cure the program's long-term funding shortfall.More >
A woman was cited for DUII Tuesday night after police say her vehicle rolled into a TriMet bus while she was dancing in the street.More >
School bus drivers in Beaverton said all too often drivers are putting kids in danger by blowing past their buses after the stop arm is out. Every day, Jorge Rivera takes kids to and from school in Beaverton. And every day, Rivera said he watches drivers zoom past his bus after the stop arm is out and the lights are flashing.More >
Oregon State Police are searching for a man accused of killing his mother in Central Oregon over the weekend.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >
