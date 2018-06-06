On the Go with Joe at Fressen Artisan Bakery - KPTV - FOX 12

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A bakery that specializes in tasty treats and snacks from Germany has a new home in northeast Portland.

Fressen Artisan Bakery has opened at 7075 Northeast Glisan Street. The bakery’s founder wanted to bring a bit of his heritage to Portland.

It has a wide selection of authentic Bavarian baked goodies, including delicious pretzels.

For more information, visit FressenArtisanBakery.com

