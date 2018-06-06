Police identify suspect arrested in Old Town shooting

Portland police have identified the suspect arrested after a shooting in Old Town Tuesday night.

Police said 45-year-old Christian Haring was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of discharging a firearm in the city, carrying a concealed weapon, and disorderly conduct in the second degree.

Haring was arrested after officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 200 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue at about 9:25 p.m. A 9-1-1 caller was able to provide a description of the suspect and his last known location.

When officers arrived to the area, they found Haring, who matched the suspect's description, on Northwest Everett Street near Northwest 4th Avenue. Haring was taken into custody without incident.

Police said officers found and seized a firearm in Haring's possession.

Haring was taken to the hospital for a pre-existing injury before being booked into jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

