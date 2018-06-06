Police identify suspect arrested in Old Town shooting

A water advisory has been issued again for vulnerable populations in the city of Salem and city of Turner.More >
A nine-year-old girl is expected to be okay after she was hit by a pickup near Salem Tuesday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.More >
Deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office say two people are dead after a crash involving a van and a car Tuesday.More >
A growing number of people are living in the streets of Clark County, and it’s no small spike: a recent report found 39 percent more people are sleeping on the streets compared to last year.More >
A chicken who may have flew its coop was found and scooped up by a police officer in southeast Portland Monday.More >
In 16 years, Social Security will have to cut benefits by 21% if lawmakers do nothing to cure the program's long-term funding shortfall.More >
A woman was cited for DUII Tuesday night after police say her vehicle rolled into a TriMet bus while she was dancing in the street.More >
School bus drivers in Beaverton said all too often drivers are putting kids in danger by blowing past their buses after the stop arm is out. Every day, Jorge Rivera takes kids to and from school in Beaverton. And every day, Rivera said he watches drivers zoom past his bus after the stop arm is out and the lights are flashing.More >
Oregon State Police are searching for a man accused of killing his mother in Central Oregon over the weekend.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >
