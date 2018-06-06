Water advisory issued again for Salem, Turner areas

A water advisory has been issued again for vulnerable populations in the city of Salem and city of Turner.

The advisory was issued Wednesday morning after results from water quality samples indicated that levels of the cyanotoxins are at levels above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s guidelines for children and vulnerable populations.

The advisory is for children under the age of 6 years old, people with compromised immune systems, people receiving dialysis treatment, people with pre-existing liver conditions, the elderly, pets, pregnant women or nursing mothers or other sensitive populations in the city of Salem, city of Turner, suburban East Salem Water District, and Orchard Heights Water Association.

People not listed above may continue to drink the water in the affected areas, according to city workers. Information will be updated at cityofsalem.net.

People are also advised to not boil the tap water, as it will not destroy cyanotoxins and may actually increase the toxin levels.

Most water filters and purifiers will not remove this toxin from drinking water.

The City of Salem said they are working on distribution sites. People who need help can contact City of Salem Public Works at 503-588-6311.

This advisory comes after the city of Salem issued a water advisory on May 29 after low levels of cylindrospermopsin and microcystin were found in treated drinking water.

That advisory was lifted on June 2.

