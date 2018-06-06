Newport police: Man arrested after threatening several people with firearm

A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after Newport police say he threatened several people with a firearm.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Southwest Coast Highway on the report of someone brandishing a firearm.

Police said a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputy responding to help saw the suspect leaving the area in a vehicle.

Officers conducted a high risk traffic stop in the 3700 block of Southwest Coast Highway. During the traffic stop, officers found a semi-auto .45 handgun in the dash of the vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Matthew Wedler from Corvallis, was detained.

During an investigation, police learned that Wedler had gotten into a verbal dispute with another person. He then entered his vehicle, retrieved the firearm and threatened several people.

According to police, Wedler was restrained while the victims fled the area.

Wedler was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

