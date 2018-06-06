Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson diagnosed with brain cancer

Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson says he will remain in office after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Richardson announced the diagnosis Wednesday. In the statement he said he was optimistic, and that the discovery, made in May, had caught the disease early.

The 68-year-old Republican was a longtime member of the Oregon House before being elected statewide office in 2016.

