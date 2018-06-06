PSU hit-and-run suspect arraigned on attempted murder charges

The man charged with intentionally driving over three women in front of Portland State University last month was back in front of a judge Wednesday.

The alleged hit-and-run, which happened on May 25 at the corner of Southwest 6th & Montgomery, seriously injured three women, including one critically.

Gregory Porter, 61, is the suspected driver who was behind the wheel of the blue Mazda SUV that hit them.

On Wednesday, Porter was arraigned on an indictment for 9 charges, including three counts each of attempted aggravated murder, assault, and hit-and-run. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and his lawyer requested a jury trial.



Authorities say the three innocent victims were walking on the sidewalk near PSU when Porter jumped the curb in his SUV and mowed down the women on the sidewalk. Porter allegedly then immediately fled the scene.

A witness quickly snapped a photo of the damaged SUV driving off.

Hours after the downtown incident, Porter and the SUV were surrounded in a Northeast Portland neighborhood and taken into custody.

Court documents revealed the three victims who were struck are 19-year-old Hannah Cline, 20-year-old Sabrina Vuscan and 22-year-old Fadra Regis.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for OHSU Hospital confirmed to FOX 12 that Cline, a PSU freshman, remained hospitalized. The spokesperson declined to provide her condition, citing a privacy request.

The hospital also confirmed Vuscan and Regis have been discharged and no additional information on their current status was available. Neither were present in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Porter isn’t due back in court until July.

