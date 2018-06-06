Rose Festival spotlight shines on kids for the 2018 Fred Meyer Junior Parade

Children from around the Pacific Northwest were in the Rose Festival spotlight Wednesday for the 2018 Fred Meyer Junior Parade.

Kids dressed up in costumes, rolled down the road on unicycles and even marched with their pets down Sandy Boulevard for the annual evet.

Dance teams and marching bands from elementary and middle schools showed off their talents for the thousands of people who gathered in the Hollywood District.

Dillon the Pickle, the mascot of the Portland Pickles baseball team, was named the 2018 Junior Parade grand marshal.

Next up is the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade. The showcase event of the Rose Festival begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and will be shown live on FOX 12, KPTV.com and the FOX 12 app.

