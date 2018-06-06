Daimler plans self-driving truck research center in north Portland

Daimler Trucks North America, a Portland-based automotive manufacturer, says it plans to spend millions of dollars to build an automated truck research and development center in north Portland.

The facility at Daimler's corporate headquarters on Swan Island will develop automated driving technology and work to understand potential customer benefits, the global company said.

Portland staffers will work closely with oversea counterparts and draw from work at other Daimler facilities in Germany and India.

Daimler did not disclose how much it plans to spend on the facility or say how many people it plans to hire.

In a statement Wednesday, the company said that while it does not think automated trucks will be “series produced” anytime soon, they believe the trucks have the potential to create “numerous advantages” for the global logistics industry, such as keeping up with increasing freight demands.

Additionally, the research and development center will work on software, sensors, machine learning and simulation, a spokesperson for the company said.

