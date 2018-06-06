Group approves wording for proposed gun control measure in Oregon

The group working to ban some semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines in Oregon is taking another step forward.

The Lift Every Voice campaign, backed by faith groups, said Wednesday it approves of how the Secretary of State would word measure 43 on the November ballot.

The group, which includes volunteers from across the state, must collect 120,000 signatures by the deadline next month.

Along with the ban, ballot measure 43 would make existing owners of those guns register with the state and pass a criminal background check–or face criminal prosecution.

As a push to get signatures, the group Wednesday announced a “Signing Sabbath” during the last week of June, which is when clergy members will collect signatures at places of prayer.

“The chief petitioners of this initiative are clergy,” Michael Cahana, a rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel, said Wednesday. “It was intentional not to make this a political issue, but to make this an issue of morality. We clergy are standing together and saying, along with our young people, ‘enough is enough.’”

Critics of Measure 43 argue gun owners already go through background checks, and say the measure wouldn’t target criminals using the banned weapons.

Many also see the proposed ballot measure as taking away the second amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.