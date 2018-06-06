Group approves wording for proposed gun control measure in Oregon

A water advisory has been issued again for vulnerable populations in the city of Salem and city of Turner.More >
A nine-year-old girl is expected to be okay after she was hit by a pickup near Salem Tuesday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.More >
Deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office say two people are dead after a crash involving a van and a car Tuesday.More >
A growing number of people are living in the streets of Clark County, and it’s no small spike: a recent report found 39 percent more people are sleeping on the streets compared to last year.More >
A chicken who may have flew its coop was found and scooped up by a police officer in southeast Portland Monday.More >
In 16 years, Social Security will have to cut benefits by 21% if lawmakers do nothing to cure the program's long-term funding shortfall.More >
A woman was cited for DUII Tuesday night after police say her vehicle rolled into a TriMet bus while she was dancing in the street.More >
Oregon State Police are searching for a man accused of killing his mother in Central Oregon over the weekend.More >
A man died after going into the water to try and rescue a teen who had been boogie boarding in the ocean off Rockaway Beach.More >
A 17-year-old was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after she swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a 79-year-old driver in a pickup, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.More >
