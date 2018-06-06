South Albany HS picks new mascot - KPTV - FOX 12

South Albany HS picks new mascot

Posted: Updated:
Image: Greater Albany School District Image: Greater Albany School District
ALBANY, OR (KPTV) -

South Albany High School students voted on a new mascot on Wednesday.

The district said students voted to become the “Red Hawks.”

The logo will keep the same colors and the gym floor, football field, and jerseys will be replaced.

The Albany School District voted to drop the “Rebel” mascot back in April which has origins in the American Civil War.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.