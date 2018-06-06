Deputies: Teen driver seriously hurt after collision with truck near Salem

A 17-year-old was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after colliding with a 79-year-old driver in a pickup, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred on Cordon Road Northeast at 55th Avenue Northeast around 10:30 a.m.

The teen girl was taken to Salem Hospital with serious injuries, deputies said. The 79-year-old pickup driver, identified as Don Etzel, of Turner, suffered minor injuries.

Deputies said the 17-year-old was driving a green Honda Accord south on Cordon Road when she collided with Etzel, who was traveling north. The sheriff’s office said it is not clear which driver crossed over the over the center line.

Deputies Wednesday were assisted by the Marion County Fire Department and Marion County Public Works.

