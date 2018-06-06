Hops gift $300K to help fund state-of-the-art field for Hillsboro youth

The Hillsboro Hops Wednesday gifted $300,000 to the Hillsboro School District to help fund a state-of-the-art turf field for kids.

The Hillsboro Hops Youth Field will be used for boys’ baseball and girls’ softball and is part of Glencoe High School’s new multi-use turf field, which is funded by the Hillsboro Bond.

The funds were announced at a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday to officially commence construction of the field. Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway and Hillsboro Superintendent Mike Scott were in attendance, as well as the Hops’ chairman and co-owner and president and general manager.

The field will be made with artificial turf, the Hops said in a statement.

The money was given to help accommodate a 14.3 percent average growth over the past three years in local youth baseball, and to inspire more kids to play in the future, Hops officials say.

The field is expected to be finished in late August or early September.

