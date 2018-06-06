City council votes to add a sixth region named 'South Portland' to the metro area

Some Portlanders will soon have a new address. There will now be six geographic regions in Portland, the newest being South Portland.

The city council decided that Portland will soon have dozens of new street signs along the South Waterfront and what used to be southwest, a move that should help both deliveries and first responders.

About 8% of southwest Portland addresses have a “leading zero” in front of them, to separate them from other addresses west of Natio Parkway.

This has created delays in dispatching first responders and created confusion when people tried to find their way through the area.

The city council voted on Wednesday to change those addresses to "South Portland," creating the "sextant," or six zones within the city, including north and south.

According to the city, there will be a five-year transition period before the changeover to South Portland.

New street signs will go alongside existing street signs in 2020. The old signs will eventually be taken down.

