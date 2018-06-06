Maintenance crew discovers human skull off I-5 in Roseburg area

A crew conducting maintenance along Interstate 5 in the Roseburg area discovered a human skull Wednesday morning.

Oregon Department of Transportation workers were near the northbound Exit 124 offramp when they found human remains.

The workers immediately contacted Oregon State Police. Troopers and detectives responded to the scene with the assistance of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office medical examiner.

The remains were confirmed to be human. Police said the remains consisted of a skull.

The area was searched for additional remains, but none were located.

The skull was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further testing. An Oregon State Police spokesman said the remains are believed to have been from an adult.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Oregon State Police detectives at 541-440-3334 and reference case number SP18-206360.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.