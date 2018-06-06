Washington County working to make it safer to turn onto Cedar Hills Boulevard from Highway 26

A nightmare intersection in Beaverton is finally getting some upgrades.

The county is working with ODOT to make it easier and safer to turn onto Cedar Hills Boulevard from Highway 26.

“I got on 26 one time to do that and it took me forever,” Dennis King said.

King, who lives in Beaverton, said he purposefully avoids the difficult left turn from the Highway 26 eastbound off-ramp to Cedar Hills Boulevard.

“Oh, I avoided that like the plague. Yeah,” he said.

Like many other drivers, he finds a way around it.

“So many people divert away to take Barnes or Murray instead,” King said.

And with that in mind, Washington County is looking to make some improvements.

“We'll install the signal. We'll widen the ramp to three lanes. We'll have dual lefts,” Project Manager Renus Kelfkens said,

The project will cost about $1.5 million dollars, with the costs split between the developer, ODOT, and the county.

“We are targeting to bid in September, with a construction start of October,” Kelfkens said.

Meaning, potentially, some relief for frustrated drivers, and a more direct route for those like Dennis King who avoid the intersection altogether.

“I don't know how many more people will take it, but it will be a lot safer that way,” King said.

An open house to learn more about the project was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Cedar Park Middle School.

