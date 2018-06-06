Bend-La Pine school teacher accused of encouraging child sex abuse

A 50-year-old school teacher with Bend-La Pine Schools has been arrested and is accused of encouraging child sex abuse, according to the Bend Police Department.

Officers started investigating Jason “Jay” Brian Jackson after they say images depicting child pornography were downloaded at his home on Southwest Brookside Way.

The department started the investigation June 5 and served a search warrant at his house June 6. While serving the search warrant, officers identified Jackson as the suspect who had downloaded the images.

Bend-La Pine Schools was notified and immediately placed Jackson on administrative leave.

Jackson was lodged in the Deschutes County Adult Jail, where he faces one count of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree and one count of attempted encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree, according to Bend police.

Officers continue to investigate and say Jackson could face additional charges.

