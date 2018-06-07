Camas teen back from MLB's Girls Breakthrough Series

A man died after going into the water to try and rescue a teen who had been boogie boarding in the ocean off Rockaway Beach.More >
A man died after going into the water to try and rescue a teen who had been boogie boarding in the ocean off Rockaway Beach.More >
A 17-year-old was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after she swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a 79-year-old driver in a pickup, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.More >
A 17-year-old was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after she swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a 79-year-old driver in a pickup, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.More >
There have been at least 24 cases of hepatitis A in Australia linked to the pomegranate seeds, according to the statement.More >
There have been at least 24 cases of hepatitis A in Australia linked to the pomegranate seeds, according to the statement.More >
Police have arrested an employee at a pizza restaurant in Fayetteville, North Carolina after they said he put rat poison in cheese.More >
Police have arrested an employee at a pizza restaurant in Fayetteville, North Carolina after they said he put rat poison in cheese.More >
A 50-year-old school teacher with the Bend-La Pine Schools has been arrested and is accused of encouraging child sex abuse, according to the Bend Police Department.More >
A 50-year-old school teacher with the Bend-La Pine Schools has been arrested and is accused of encouraging child sex abuse, according to the Bend Police Department.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >
A water advisory has been issued again for vulnerable populations in the city of Salem and city of Turner.More >
A water advisory has been issued again for vulnerable populations in the city of Salem and city of Turner.More >
The husband of fashion designer Kate Spade, who apparently took her own life Tuesday, says his wife was getting help for anxiety and depression.More >
The husband of fashion designer Kate Spade, who apparently took her own life Tuesday, says his wife was getting help for anxiety and depression.More >
A suspect was cuffed Wednesday night after he hit a Portland police officer and jumped on the roof of a patrol car.More >
A suspect was cuffed Wednesday night after he hit a Portland police officer and jumped on the roof of a patrol car.More >