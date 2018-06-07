Camas teen back from MLB's Girls Breakthrough Series

From playing on the diamond in the shadow of Mount Hood to going around the horn in Dodgertown, a Camas teen is back home in Washington after a home run experience in Florida.

How about an all-expenses paid trip to Vero Beach to do what you love? That's what 15-year-old Lauren Cockrell got to do.

The Union High School sophomore moved to Camas from San Francisco last summer.

Her coach nominated her for Major League Baseball's inaugural Girls Baseball Breakthrough Series – the collaboration with USA baseball supports and promotes women playing the national pastime.

After growing up playing hardball in the Bay Area, Cockrell joined the Union High softball team this spring.

The Titans outfielder was one of 65 girls from America and Canada to hit the fields in Dodgertown, to bond and ball – being coached up by members of the U.S. Women's National Baseball Team.

“It's fun and cool to see that they actually realize that there's girls and they can play baseball and not the boys just with the boys, and now that they know that we got them on board, it's going to be easier in the future to help girls in baseball,” said Cockrell.

As part of MLB's Trailblazers Series last year, Cockrell met Ila Borders, the current paramedic lieutenant of the Cornelius Fire Department featured by FOX 12 last month.

Borders, who was the first woman to not only earn a college baseball scholarship but to win a pro ball game, is inspiring kids like Cockrell 20 years later.

Cockrell's twin brother plays baseball for the Union Titans, and he might be just a bit jealous. They will share a car when they turn 16 next month.

In addition to getting a drivers’ license in Washington, Cockrell will be returning to join her old teammates with the Bay-Sox to defend their title at the “Baseball for All” girls tournament in Rockford, Illinois, the former home of the Rockford Peaches from the famed All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

This is the 75th anniversary summer of the league that spawned a great piece of cinema, “A League of Their Own.”

