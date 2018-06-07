Portland police: Suspect hurt officer after jumping on patrol car’s roof

A suspect was cuffed Wednesday night after he hit a Portland police officer and jumped on the roof of a patrol car.

The officer was assaulted in Portland’s Goose Hollow neighborhood while responding to a report of a disturbance in the area with a second officer, according to Portland police.

They spotted the suspect on Southwest 18th Avenue between Southwest Salmon Street and Southwest Taylor Street and say he approached their patrol car and started punching and jumping on its roof.

Then he charged at them, officers say, striking and injuring one of them before running away. One of the officers tried to use a stun gun on the suspect, but failed, the bureau says.

The officers followed the suspect on foot to the intersection of Southwest 17th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street, where they say he turned around and charged at them a second time.

An officer shot a foam impact round at him and arrested him.

Medical personnel responded and treated the officer and the suspect. Both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect likely under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the assault.

Officers believe the suspect was also involved in an incident at a Safeway store in the 1000 block of Southwest Jefferson Street earlier in the afternoon, where they say he punched a security guard after the guard tried to stop him from shoplifting.

The bureau says it will release the suspect’s identity as well as the charges he faces after he is released from the hospital and booked into Multnomah County Jail.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

