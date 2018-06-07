Crooked River Ranch murder suspect in custody after standoff near Tualatin McDonald's

The man wanted for a murder in Crooked River Ranch was taken into custody Thursday morning after a standoff with Tualatin police.

Police arrested 29-year-old Gavin Smith-Brown after a standoff near the McDonald's located at 19200 Southwest Boones Ferry Road.

Smith-Brown was wanted for the murder of his mother, Gayle Smith. Gayle Smith was found dead in her Crooked River Ranch home on June 3.

Oregon State Police identified Smith-Brown as the suspect and asked the public for help locating him.

Tualatin police were in a standoff with Smith-Brown after he refused to get out of his vehicle early Thursday morning. The Tactical Negotiations Team responded to the scene.

Around 5:45 a.m., police said Smith-Brown was taken into custody after surrendering.

As officers searched Smith-Brown's vehicle, a suspicious device was found inside. The bomb squad responded to the scene.

Using a robot, the bomb squad inspected the device and detonated it just after 7 a.m. No word on what the suspicious device was at this time.

Bomb squad just blew up something suspicious in suspect's Subaru. Suspect Gavin Smith-Brown arrested in Tualatin for murder of his mom in Central Oregon. #Fox12Oregon #CrookedRiverMurder pic.twitter.com/BDMiVsnino — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) June 7, 2018

Roads near the McDonald's were closed in the area during the standoff and suspicious device investigation. Drivers should expect delays as police remain on the scene.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.